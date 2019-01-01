Planned SDG&E Outage Jan. 20, Jan. 21

A message from Helen Gao, Senior Communications Manager at San Diego Gas & Electric:

"As part of our ongoing commitment to maintain reliable service, SDG&E crews will be conducting maintenance work on the Borrego Springs substation this weekend. In order to complete the work safely, power will be turned off for very brief periods of time on Sunday Jan. 20, and on Monday Jan. 21. The momentary outages are expected to occur at 6 a.m. on both days and are expected to last only a few minutes.

Prior to these momentary outages, we recommend plugging all sensitive electrical equipment (such as computers, televisions, or voice-controlled smart speakers) into a surge protector, or unplugging them if you do not have one, in order to prevent damage or loss.

Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience our work may cause you."