Lady Rams Basketball Looks to Bounce Back

Only a three-point difference in the second quarter of a home game Jan. 17 separated the Lady Rams and the Lady Scots, but that did not last long for the rest of the game.

The Lady Rams could not get a rhythm going, and were not able to catch up to Vincent Memorial, as the team fell 53 – 31.

"Not the result that you ever want, but when you face better caliber teams, they really test your game, so the girls were tested, but still played hard," head coach Justine Smiley said.

The team also faced Mountain Empire after a two-week break, and lost 45 – 22.

Against Vincent Memorial, Borrego was on the board first after a layup by sophomore point guard Marla Manzano, but were quickly answered back by a jumper at the top of the key, 2 – 2.

Midway through the first quarter, the Lady Scots were up 5 – 2, until sophomore center Laurynn Strate put up a shot in the paint to cut the Lady Rams' deficit to one, 5 – 4.

However, the Lady Scots went on a run to extend their lead to 10 to end the first quarter, 18 – 8.

Momentum began to build, in favor of the Lady Rams to begin the second quarter.

Junior forward Delaney Barclay started things off with a jumper, followed by a layup by senior point guard Vanessa Rodarte, with the assist of Manzano.

A minute later, Manzano hit a shot behind the arc, 18 – 15, as the Lady Rams began to chip away at their deficit.

However, the Lady Scots continued to connect with the basket, shot-after-shot, 31 – 17, heading into the half.

The Lady Rams defense stepped it up in the third quarter, holding the team to just eight points. However, despite the strong defense, the Lady Rams could not get enough points to take the lead, only scoring six, and were still down, 39 – 23.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Rams were shut down, only putting up eight, as the Lady Scots offense exploded.

Borrego could not bounce back, and faced another loss.

Smiley hopes to work on with the team many of the little things.

"The girls really need to work on their rebounding, their boxing out because that gives us more opportunities on both sides of the ball," she said. "You control the possession and you're gonna come out on top."

The Lady Rams also played Warner Springs, which took place after print.

The Lady Rams are back in action against crosstown rivals Julian Friday Jan. 25, 5 p.m. at Julian.