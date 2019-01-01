JV Basketball Falls to Vincent Memorial

The Rams JV basketball team found themselves down 15 – 8 in the first half of the game against Vincent Memorial, and built some momentum to the beginning of the third quarter, however, it was not enough to take the lead, and fell 34 – 20, Jan. 17.

The team also faced the Mountain Empire Red Hawks at home Jan. 15.

The Rams were not able to connect with the basket much in the first half against the Scots, and the defense was slow to start.

In the third quarter with 6:15 on the clock, sophomore power forward Cam'mron Jambor went up for the layup, forcing a foul for a chance at a three-point play.

After sinking in the free throw, the Rams were down by four, 15 – 11.

Midway through the third, a shot from behind the arc by the Rams cut the deficit to one, 15 – 14.

However, the Scots manage to answer back with a shot of their own to put the lead back up to three.

The Rams were on the board first in the fourth with a layup from sophomore power forward Juan "Coco" Medina, 22 – 16.

The Scots, however, were able to break down the Rams defense and score consecutively, extending their lead.

With two minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game, Jambor sank in a free throw to stop the Scots' run.

Despite great efforts by the Rams in attempts to get close or take a lead, they were closed down, resulting in a 34 – 20 loss.

The team is back in action against the Red Hawks at Mountain Empire, 3 p.m. Friday Feb. 1.