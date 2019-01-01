Brandy Back With Operation 36

What could be better for sticking to your New Year's resolution of improving your golf game, and setting the tone for your personal golf season, than a lesson on the first day?

Set against snow covered Toro Peak in the northern Santa Rosa Mountains on a clear, crisp Jan. 1, 2019 morning, LPGA Director of Instruction Brandy Casey was back again at the Springs at Borrego Golf Course and RV Park to give mere mortals some swing tips. Those tips will come in handy in Brandy's new golf program at the Springs and the RoadRunner Club called "Operation 36." You play nine holes starting 25 yards from the pin, and your goal is to shoot 36. It may take some folks more than one game to "pass" the first test, but after that, the next time is from 50 yards out, and then from 100 yards, and by the time you're all the way back to the tee box, you should be pretty close to shooting 36 for 9 holes. It's sort of like on the driving range where you start off with your short clubs and work your way up to driver, only for this program you're out on the course with a teaching pro turning crappy shots into good ones.

In February, Casey will also be coordinating both the wild and wooly Red Neck Open and the Borrego Cup (not to be confused with the other Borrego Cup between members of de Anza, Borrego Springs Resort, and Rams Hill). In between tournaments, she will be holding Saturday Swing Clinics starting Jan. 19.