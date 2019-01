Last updated 1/11/2019 at 9:40am

Dec. 4, 1930 – Sept. 29, 2018

Fred M. Scott Jr., longtime Borrego resident and businessman, passed away on September 29, 2018 at his river home in Lewiston, ID.

A memorial service will be held in Borrego Springs at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

Any donations can be made to St. Barnabas.