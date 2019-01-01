The Patio Group Partners with La Casa Del Zorro

The Patio Group division of American National Investments (ANI) announces new partnership and management of La Casa Del Zorro Desert Resort & Spa in Borrego Springs.

La Casa Del Zorro is the first full hotel management property for ANI as they continue to grow as a leader in the food and beverage industry, following the success of their expanding portfolio of real estate, hospitality and retail ventures including Luv Surf Vacation Homes. A joint endeavor with a real estate investor group spearheaded by Jack McGrory, Casey Brown and Chris Weil, ANI plans to continue remodeling the property in the next year to include: six additional rooms, slight room upgrades, and migrating the entire resort over to Solar power.

"After years of friendship with Jack and Casey, and getting to know Chris Weil and his team of professionals at Chris Weil & Company, we're excited to continue their efforts in taking this resort to the next level while still preserving the same tradition, culture and history that locals and patrons hold dear," says Brian LaGrange, ANI Executive Vice President.

The 42-acre property currently features 26 pools, 44 rooms, 18 1 – 4 bedroom casitas, three full-service restaurants, a luxury spa, and is adjacent to Rams Hill Golf Club, a prestigious and award-winning golf course.

"As The Patio Group continues to expand, we look forward to broadening our portfolio to also include a hotel and resort management sector," said ANI CEO and Founder, Gina Champion-Cain. "I truly love the desert community lifestyle and values that La Casa Del Zorro represents; I can't think of a better place for us to start this new endeavor than in San Diego County's very own Borrego Springs."

The resort first opened as Desert Lodge in 1937 by Noel Crickmer to serve desert travelers and the burgeoning area. After Borrego Springs survived a rich history in World War II with Marine and Army outposts, the property was sold to James S. Copley of the San Diego Union-Tribune in 1960, who expanded and reformed the lodge into La Casa Del Zorro Resort. It was acquired by Gregory Pearlman and GH Capital in 2008, and then later purchased by Jack McGrory and Casey Brown along with their investment partners in 2013.