Borrego Sun - Since 1949

The Future of Borrego Days?

 

Last updated 1/16/2019 at 3:08pm



Following the resignation of Linda Haddock from her position as Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, effective Dec. 31, 2018, and her key role in spearheading the Chamber’s Borrego Days Desert Festival and Parade for the past eight years, Borregans naturally have asked: What’s going to happen to Borrego Days 2019?

With the Chamber “alive and well,” according to Welcome Center Manager Hilda MacFarland, she adds they are “in transition,” regarding the plans for the next Borrego Days.

Translated, that means the many decisions and operational commitments, both in terms of personnel and financing that are needed for planning a successful event will begin to take shape at the next Chamber meeting.

