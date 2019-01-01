Soroptimist Phone Book

2019 Soroptimist Blue Books are now available for a suggested donation of $7 at local Borrego Springs retailers. Visit Desert Robin, Borrego Outfitters or the Friday Farmer’s Market to get your copy before they’re gone.

The Blue Book is a phone book specifically for Borrego Springs and surrounding communities. Every year, Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs updates this important resource for local residents and businesses. Proceeds from Blue Book donations fund important school scholarships, career training workshops and education awards for Borrego Springs women and girls. Pick up your copy and fund a girl or women’s education dream today!

Soroptimist is a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of disadvantaged women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Approximately 74,000 Soroptimists in over 120 countries and territories support community–based and global projects benefiting women and girls. The organization is particularly concerned with providing disadvantaged women and girls access to education, as this is the most effective path to self-determination.

Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs improves the lives of women and girls in the community of Borrego Springs, California, and throughout the world, chartered in 1962. Since that time, they have provided student scholarships, small business grants, career workshops and mentorship support for the women and girls of Borrego Springs.