Sixth Annual Film Festival is Just Around the Corner!

Ticket sales are booming for the upcoming Borrego Springs Film Festival Jan. 17 – 21. As of last week, the All-Festival passes and individual block tickets are all sold out! But don’t lose hope if you haven’t purchased your tickets in time.

If there’s a particular block of films you’d like to see, head down to the Performing Arts Center box office 15 minutes prior to the block starting time to see if any unclaimed seats are available for purchase. You can find the film festival program on the back page of this issue or go to borregospringsfilmfestival.org for more information.

If you’ve already purchased an All-Festivals Pass or Block Ticket online – thank you! Make sure to get to the box office a half-hour before the block begins to get an entrance ticket, and secure your seat so we know how many tickets will be available for individual sale.

Remember, too, that all films on Monday are free to the public, however, the theater capacity is 180, so get to the box office to secure a seat before they’re filled.

Each day around the lunch hour (see program schedule in this issue) there will be panel discussions by industry professionals discussing the art and business of filmmaking. These panels are held in the theatre and are free to the public as well. Come discover what it takes to make cinematic magic.

We have 40 filmmakers attending the festival this year – more than ever before! Please consider hosting a filmmaker or two through our “Adopt-A-Filmmaker” program.

Many of these folks have put not only their time and talent into these films, but tapped their financial resources as well. The Borrego Springs Film Festival has been touted by past filmmaker attendees as a warm and welcoming place to showcase their films and it’s all due to our wonderful community. Won’t you consider providing a warm place to stay or just springing for a meal or two for these talented individuals? You’ll be glad you did! Please contact Fred Jee at (760) 518-0509 or jeeology@yahoo.com for more information.

Speaking of warm and wonderful, the film festival committee is overwhelmed by the generosity of individuals and business owners who have donated items and are participating in the vendor voucher program. All filmmakers receive a “swag bag” filled with goodies and pass holders receive vendor vouchers that can be redeemed at area businesses.

Special thanks to the following for their contributions:

Bighorn Fudge Co., Carlee’s Place, Red Ocotillo, Coyote Steak House, Borrego Outfitters, Pablito’s, Center Market, Kesling’s Kitchen, ABDNHA, Los Jilbertos, Desert Pantry, The Bottle Shoppe, Frederick’s, Mirage Gas Station, Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce, Desert Robin, California Overland, Bike Borrego, and Grace and Jim Rickard. If your business is interested in participating, please contact Pam Korporaal at (562) 714-4758 before Jan. 15.

We’re looking forward to another festival filled with amazing films created by tenacious and talented filmmakers from around the world. You won’t want to miss it.