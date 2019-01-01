Goodbye 2018, Hello 2019

On a cold and crisp New Year's Eve, with rain that day in the Valley and snow up in the mountains, Borregan spirits were high as we said goodbye 2018 and hello 2019. Some did it quietly at home, or with friends, watching the ball drop in New York City at 9:00 p.m. our time, otherwise known as Borrego Midnight, and went to bed.

Others, however, partied the night away. Working since Thanksgiving, La Casa del Zorro Chef Jay and sales manager/party organizer Kasey Simrock put together a fun evening. It began with a 4-course meal, followed by entertainment provided by "Ruby and the Red Hots" performing jazz and rhythm & blues.

Across the Valley, Carlee's was filled to capacity and hopping. The band "Exit" kept the crowd on its feet and dancing, with one exception: A key moment when keyboardist Michael Grossman did a brilliant riff that stilled the room. And on the other end of the spectrum was the 10-minute version of "Billie Jean," where improvised dancing techniques alone or in groups, dancers' vocals abundant, highlighted the evening.

Owners Andy and Polly Macuga were happy to see all the revelers, and looked forward, but admittedly with a bit of angst, to similar crowds during the next Superbloom.

Let's all keep up the Borrego spirit and help to make 2019 a great year.