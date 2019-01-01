Chamber Chief Resigns

After eight years of service, Linda Haddock has resigned her position as Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, effective Dec. 31, 2018.

"I have done enough," she said at a gathering of appreciative colleagues and community leaders Jan. 3 at the home of Sun publisher Patrick Meehan, "and there are other things I'd like to do."

Haddock is an entrepreneur at heart and says she has other business opportunities to pursue.

Juanita Hayes, communications manager to former District 5 County Supervisor Bill Horn, presented Haddock with a Certificate of Appreciation from Horn at the gathering, which began: "It is with great pleasure that I extend my appreciation to Linda Haddock as the Champion of Borrego Springs." Horn cited, among other attributes, Haddock's "love and tireless dedication to the community." Newly sworn in 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond also weighed in, writing, "Linda has been a strong voice and advocate not just for the Borrego Springs business community, but also for the community as a whole. She has been a strong voice for the arts, for tourism, and the Anza-Borrego Park. She is a vibrant part of Borrego Springs and will be missed."

One of those addressing the assembled guests at his home was Meehan.

"We all know why we're here," he began, and then detailed a few of Haddock's accomplishments during her 8-year tenure at the Chamber. Prior to Haddock's arrival, he noted, "Borrego wasn't doing very well," with several of our now-key resorts and golf courses closed. "But we're flourishing now."

"She drove and motivated everyone," Meehan said. "Sometimes at 3 in the morning."

He concluded by saying Haddock laid the groundwork for how to promote this town and its business community, "and we've been very lucky to have her."

For all that, and more, the entire community, and we at the Borrego Sun, thank Linda Haddock for a job well done. And we wish her well in her future pursuits.

