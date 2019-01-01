RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

BWD Projects Scheduled to Begin Construction

 

Last updated 1/31/2019 at 8:51am

Four BWD-approved water pipeline construction projects south of Christmas Circle will begin on Friday, Jan. 25. Replacement lines will be installed adjacent to existing routes on Weather Vane, T Anchor Dr., Double 0 Rd, and Frying Pan.

To accomplish minimal disruption of service during the 2-month project, BWD crews will be trenching and installing the lines, and then later connecting them all together and into the main system at the same time. The entire set of projects is scheduled for completion by March 22.

BWD will post street signs for safety considerations and road closures/alternative routes, if necessary.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 02/01/2019 12:50