BWD Projects Scheduled to Begin Construction

Four BWD-approved water pipeline construction projects south of Christmas Circle will begin on Friday, Jan. 25. Replacement lines will be installed adjacent to existing routes on Weather Vane, T Anchor Dr., Double 0 Rd, and Frying Pan.

To accomplish minimal disruption of service during the 2-month project, BWD crews will be trenching and installing the lines, and then later connecting them all together and into the main system at the same time. The entire set of projects is scheduled for completion by March 22.

BWD will post street signs for safety considerations and road closures/alternative routes, if necessary.