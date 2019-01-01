BSFF Celebrates Its Sixth Season in 2019

Borrego Springs will have the opportunity to enjoy another vibrant Film Festival from January 17 – 21, 2019. Over the span of five days, attendees can view films, participate in panel discussions, attend parties with the filmmakers and just have a great time all around!

A description and schedule of all the events can be found at borregospringsfilmfestival.org. The schedule can also be found in this issue of The Borrego Sun. All passes and block tickets are available now – just click the "Get Tickets at Film Freeway" link on the website to purchase. Ticket prices are $125 for the All-Festival Pass (which includes admission to all film blocks and three fabulous parties – including the awards ceremony) or $10 per individual film block. Passes and tickets sell out quickly, so don't delay!

The Monday screenings are free and open to the public and will feature films shot right here in Borrego Springs. The panel discussions are also free, and this year's theme is "Intro to Filmmaking 101" where everyone has a chance to learn the craft that creates the magic.

Films and film makers will be located at the newly renovated Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center. The selections of animation, narrative shorts, documentary, Latino and features are some of the best films we've ever screened - you won't want to miss it!