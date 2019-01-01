RSS

Borrego Freezes

 

Last updated 1/9/2019 at 3:14pm

Photo Courtesy of David Barr

Borrego has been hit by a cold spell with daily temperatures at the beginning of January in the 50s, dropping down at night to the low 30s, a temperature of 28 degrees being reported on Wednesday Jan. 2, initiating a freeze warning for the area. Ice was seen on some of the roads on New Year's Eve, conditions rarely seen, making driving down Montezuma Grade extremely dangerous and treacherous.

Snow covered the surrounding mountains down to a level of 1,500 feet. Even Coyote Mountain had a snow covering.



