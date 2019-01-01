Assistance Offered For Federal Workers And Power Outage Losses

Ramona Food and Clothes Closet and San Diego Gas & Electric are offering assistance to those who experienced losses due to the utility’s power outage last November.

To apply for a $25 American Express gift card, bring a SDG&E bill with your name and address to the store, 773 Main St. Supplies are limited and will only be offered until Feb. 14.

In addition, RFCC will also offer assistance to federal employees who have not received a paycheck due to the government shutdown. Bring in a paycheck or pay stub showing $0 income and proof of address to receive a box of food.

Communities eligible for both the gift cards and food boxes include Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Julian, Ranchita, Borrego Springs, Warner Springs and outlying areas.

The RFCC service office is open Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m.

For information, call 760-789-4458.