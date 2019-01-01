8th Annual Taste of Borrego

The Taste of Borrego is almost here! It is set to happen Sunday Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Casa del Zorro.

“The Taste is Borrego’s best party of the year,” said Donna Nourse, spokesperson from the local Rotary club that puts on the event. “This is a real community affair where restaurants and businesses contribute their time, talent, food and much more. This allows the ticket-buying Borrego community to contribute to Rotary which in turn gives the proceeds back to the community in many ways. It’s a beautiful circle that couldn’t happen without the participation of all the fabulous restaurants. This year we are fortunate to have many of our fine establishments back for another chance at the friendly competition and we welcome back a player from past events”.

Nourse goes on to explain, “the restaurants providing the food include Rams Hill, La Casa del Zorro, The Arches at Borrego Springs Resort, Carlee’s, El Borrego, Carmelita’s and returning to the scene is De Anza Country Club. Plus, Kesling’s Kitchen will provide special treats and Borrego Outfitters will once again provide hand-picked wine for the event”.

Guests get to try special food preparations from talented local chefs. Many dishes are not on any menu. They are new creations designed for the event. Two awards are given at the end of the evening. One is given by a panel of industry professionals that judge dishes on taste, originality and presentation. Last year it was won by The Arches at Borrego Springs Resort.

The 2nd award is the People’s Choice. Guests vote for their favorite entry. Last year it was La Casa del Zorro who won. The heat is on this year because there are some new chefs at some of the restaurants and they are hungry for a win.

“This event is important to Rotary because it fuels us for another year of giving back to the community” says Nourse. “Our club is one of the places that many local organizations, like the Senior Center, the Booster Club, the Kids Art Program and BASIC go when they need extra funding. Last year we held a special Fund-a-Need auction that raised $65,000 toward the purchase of a badly-needed, new school bus. There are many good people in this town who work hard to make this a better place and Rotary wants to be there to help them.”

You can help too. Don’t miss this very special culinary evening.

Tickets are $90 and can be purchased at Borrego Outfitters and Coldwell Banker Realty.