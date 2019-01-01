RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Sponsor Group Re-Elects Members

 

Last updated 1/9/2019 at 3:15pm



The Borrego Springs Sponsor Group met Jan. 2 for the first time this year, and atop the agenda was re-nominating current members Rebecca Falk, David Farley, and Linda Haddock. All three were re-nominated and re-elected.

On the Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP), Jim Bennett, geologist and member of the County’s GSP Core team, is scheduled to appear in a special meeting in late-April to brief members and the community on the contents of the Draft GSP, due out later this month or in early February.

The issue of code compliance is a sticky one, especially unauthorized and un-permitted grading of property, but also folks camping out on their property. Falk is setting up a meeting where the County’s Code Compliance official and a rep from the Sheriff’s department can participate in a session to see what can and cannot be done, in a timely manner, to mitigate against landowners grading their property with little or no time to prevent desert destruction prior to applying for a permit.

The Group members also saw a slide summary of the first few chapters of the Draft GSP laying out its history, goals, and objectives.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser