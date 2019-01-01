Chamber Board Meeting

The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met for their monthly meeting Jan. 15.

Debbie Woollet presented the secretary’s report, and reviewed the Dec. 18 meeting minutes.

Members of the board added a few comments regarding the village guides, and who will print them for 2020 and so on.

Mary Purvis and president Patrick Sampson briefly went over the profits and losses by classes, as well as the outstanding balances as of Dec. 31, 2018. It was noted that compared to 2017, the 2018 membership was up by over $10,000.

There are only two Sundowners that need an ABC permit at this time.

At 3 p.m. Jan. 24, there will be a meeting at the new library, held by Betsy Knaak to discuss the flower bloom, and suggested all should attend to be informed on procedures and what could be done to avoid any possible disasters.

One of the board members said it was a bit upsetting that the porta potty situation was not handled properly, then all the blame and expense fell on the chamber. So they hope that if a bloom happens, everyone is better prepared.

The next scheduled board meeting will be 8 a.m. Feb. 19.