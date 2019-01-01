Reserve A Space for Buy 'n' Sell

RSS

Anyone can reserve a space to sell items for the fourth annual parking lot event, held at the Borrego Springs Community United Methodist Church Feb. 2. Come and fill the parking lot with tables full of items to sell. Space rental for the sale is $20 for a 20’ X 20’ space. All proceeds from the space rental, along with the baked goods and special treasures shop during the sale will be used to support the outreach ministries in Borrego Springs. To reserve a space for the parking lot sale, contact Marjorie Schuessler at 760-767-4840.



