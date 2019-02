The Borrego Springs Community United Methodist Church is hosting a Buy ‘n’ Sell event in their parking lot Saturday Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is also sponsoring a baked goods sale so purchase some goodies to enjoy as you shop or to take home for dessert. There will be special treasures you won’t want to miss! For more information, contact Marjorie Schuessler at 760-767-4840.