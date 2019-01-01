RSS

2019 Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon

 

Last updated 1/23/2019 at 2:14pm



All are cordially invited to attend the 2019 Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon, presented by the Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs, 11:30 a.m. Sunday Jan. 27 at the de Anza Country Club. Martha Deichler and Betsy Knaak will be honored at the luncheon. There will be a silent auction, a draw for creative gift baskets, and inspiring tributes to honorees. There are a limited number of tickets. Tickets are $60, and can be purchased at siborregosprings.org, or mail check to P.O. Box 504 Borrego Springs, CA 92004. For more information, contact Judy Stewart at 760-807-1785 or 760-767-5105 ext. 2.


