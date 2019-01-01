RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

By Jolene Nacapuy 

Latin American Art Show Doesn't Disappoint

 

Last updated 1/11/2019 at 9:44am

The Borrego Art Institute held one of its most popular art show receptions of the year, "Expressions of Contemporary Latin American Art" Saturday Jan. 5.











You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser