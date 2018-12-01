RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

USA Martial Arts Belt Grading Ceremony

 

Last updated 12/12/2018 at 9:38am

Photo Courtesy of Ellen Fitzpatrick

Eli Loera has reached Apprentice Black Belt in just three years of practice in Tang Soo Do karate. Eli is shown here with Instructor Ellen Fitzpatrick and Master Belt Russell Webb.













