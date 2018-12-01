Boys Basketball Swish to Win Over Calexico

A fast-paced, back-and-forth, intense, and quite aggressive game for the boys' basketball team had tensions rising Dec. 19 at home.

With everything going on, the Rams pulled out the 59 – 33 win.

"It's a great victory," head coach Mauricio Polanco said. "We actually ran some plays that worked in our favor, so that's always a good feeling. Our defense also put a real good game together."

This was the teams first win at home.

The last time the two teams met earlier this month, Dec. 6 at Calexico Mission, the Roadrunners won by one, 29 – 28.

"For league, we need to be ready on both sides of the ball," Polanco said. "I want them to play better aggressively on the court."

The team faced crosstown rival Julian in its first league matchup, which took place after print.

Against the Roadrunners, the game started off quick, after the team out up a floater to get on the board first, 2 – 0. The Rams answered back to tie it up. The first quarter, both teams went back-and-forth, as they headed into the second quarter tied at 8.

The Rams started the second off strong with a three-pointer to break the tie, and led, 11 – 8.

From there, the Rams took control of the game, as they connected with the basket time-and-time again. The Rams also found themselves at the free throw line constantly, as the game continued to get much more aggressive. It became apparent as that did not throw the Rams off their game.

With less than two minutes to go in the second quarter, the Roadrunners sank in two free throws to get on the board.

The back-to-back layups got them to double digits, but were still down, 26 – 14.

It seemed like a whole new game in the second half, as both teams came out balling. Seniors point guard Fernando Alcaraz, guard Juan Carmona and power forward Victor Arias weren't afraid to drive down the middle, and drawing the foul on multiple shots.

The Roadrunners began to inch closer, cutting the Rams lead to just three.

The fourth quarter for the Rams started off quick with a floater and a shot behind the arc. It seemed the Rams managed to find the basket each time. Defense kicked it into gear, and held the Roadrunners to just four points, despite a strong third quarter by them.

Agaub, as the season progresses, coach Polanco said there are still things needed to be worked on.

"We need to attack the rim more, and stop taking a lot of shots that we normally don't take or practice. We need to run our plays better and wiser," he said.

The Rams are back on the court at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at Horizon Prep.