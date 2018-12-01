Winter Festival Draws a Crowd at Christmas Circle

Many community members came to Christmas Circle to get information and sign up for health insurance and other health-related opportunities, learn about Park activities, get their kids signed up for Little League, face painting, and a Santa visit for the little ones – all of it with food available!

Borrego Health sponsored the family-friendly fun afternoon event Dec. 15, and folks were lined up deep to get the latest health information and to sign up for services for themselves and family members.

Rammy was in full costume to lend a point of focus to the Anza-Borrego Foundation table.

There were toys galore for children and youth, and a raffle.

Little League board president Bud Perez and board members (Gene Simpson – Umpire Manager, and Mayra Puente – Secretary) were on hand to recruit not only players, but also volunteers to serve as coaches, umpires, scorekeepers, and other tasks for the upcoming Little League season, with tryouts starting on Jan. 19.

More kids and volunteers are needed! The next sign-up is at the Little League field on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. – noon.