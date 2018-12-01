Hikers Stranded on Trail

A father and son were forced to spend Sunday night Dec. 9, in a Borrego Springs canyon, after being unable to hike their way out, according to sheriff’s officials.

At 7:07 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the hiker’s wife, who said her husband, 44, and son, 13, were unable to walk back down. They went hiking in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park near a waterfall, and could not find their way back because of darkness.

A SDSO helicopter was dispatched to the scene in attempt to hoist the duo out, but unfortunately were unable to, due to the fact that the location they were in was too narrow to extract them safely.

A second helicopter was sent by San Diego Fire, who ran into the same problem.

A search-and-rescue team was sent to stay with them overnight.

On Monday Dec. 10 at around 8 a.m., the search-and-rescue team managed to get the pair to a safer location, where SDSO was able to fly them out of the canyon, back to their camp. Neither were injured.

The names of the father and son have not been released, but are said to be Borrego Springs residents.