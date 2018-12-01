Heating Up at ABDNHA's Annual Chili Fest

Staring off the month of December on a great note, once again, the delicious homemade Chili Fest did not disappoint. With friendly conversations, desserts and chili. Lots of it.

At the annual event hosted by the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association Chili is always proven to be one of the favorites to attend in the community.

Over 50 volunteers had their hands and volunteer caps on to make the event possible.

ABDNHA executive director Betsy Knaak was pleased with the enormous turn out. Despite running around the ‘ABDNHA Bistro,’ ensuring things were taken care of, Knaak had a smile on her face.

Members of the community submitted their homemade chili, making as many as four crock pots full, to share with those who attended. Many went back for seconds and even thirds, making sure to try all the submissions.

There were vegetarian options, a chili with no beans, spicy for those who enjoy it with a kick and moderate/mild flavored.

Full story in the Dec. 13 issue of the Borrego Sun.