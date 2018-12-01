Grand Opening

In just a few weeks, Borrego Springs' long-awaited brand new County library, sheriff's station and park will have their formal debut Dec. 8 from noon to 3 p.m.

All are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebrate a series of new amenities.

Following the ceremony, guests of the free event can enjoy a myriad of special activities – a tour of the library while being entertained by live music, local artists and a stilt walker; travel the trails in the park for a chance to meet live animals and to earn a junior ranger badge; and snap selfies with a sheriff's deputy in front of a patrol car while visiting their open house

The project began in Oct. 2017, and the 16-acre lot has been transformed.

"This project is near and dear to me, and I am so happy to see it will soon be ready for the residents of Borrego Springs to enjoy," Supervisor Bill Horn, said. "I know the library and the park will be a popular gathering place for the community, and the new Sheriff's office will help deputies better serve Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells."

The new library will be open to the public 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 (soft opening). The current branch will offer limited services (Internet and staff available. There will be no printing, books or other materials) until then.

The library sits on 2.6 acres and will feature a large children's area, an area for teens, a technology center, conference room, a space to hold community meetings, and a Friends of the Library Book Nook and Conversation Cafe.

Solar panels are set to be installed on the parking lot shade canopies in Feb., and will be the County's third zero-net-energy facility. All energy needed to run the building will be produced on-site.

The new park, located adjacent to the library, there will be shaded playgrounds, a basketball, volleyball, and tennis/pickleball court. There will also be a outdoor fitness station and meditation area.

The park features natural vegetation, shaded benches, picnic areas, and a off-leash dog park.

The new 1,600 square foot sheriff's office will accommodate sheriff's deputies and members of the Sheriff's Senior Volunteer Patrol as they serve communities of Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells.

There will be tons of space for parking and include public restrooms.