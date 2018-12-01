A Wonderful Winter Time

Hundreds of Borregans – kids, families, couples, and singles – all turned out on a cool, winter-in-Borrego evening for the lighting of the Christmas tree and Menorah Saturday Dec. 15 at Christmas Circle.

The draw for kids was of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus, who arrived via a Borrego Springs fire truck, siren blaring and lights flashing.

Santa's "sleigh" was the American Legion's Scout truck, driven by Bob Scribner, newly renovated and packed to the rails with over 200 presents, wrapped by Ann Shelton, Rosa Sanchez, Bonnie Scribner, Ellen Engstrom, Mindy Dobbins, Susan Burns, Robin Reynolds, Danna Dempsey, Kym McNabb and Kathy Pratt, which were later handed out to the kids by age group.

A Christmas Chorale sang traditional musical numbers, led by Martha Deichler and friends, while folks sang along, sipped hot cocoa, and ate chocolate chip cookies provided by the American Legion Auxiliary, handed out by Danna Dempsey, Rosa Sanchez, JoAnn Maiter and Jana Cate, assisted by Ed Cate and David McCleerey.

Frosty the Snowman (Barbara Coates) made an appropriately dramatic entrance, to the delight of kids and adults alike. Everyone seemed to be in fine holiday spirits.

There was also a raffle – a handmade quilt, baby blanket with a bag, a chocolate box pyramid, and artwork – all proceeds from which went to the Borrego Springs Ministries for their many charitable works.

All hands were on deck to make this event possible – American Legion, Auxiliary, Son & Riders; Borrego Ministers Association; Borrego Sun; Chamber of Commerce; Fire District; Mirage Gas Co; Rotary Interact Club; Martha Deichler and Friends. How thankful and appreciative we all should be!