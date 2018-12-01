RSS

﻿Julian Named A Top 10 Bleisure Travel Destination

 

As business travelers visit destinations like nearby San Diego, CarRentals.com, a member of the Expedia family,

determined that Julian is on of the Top 10 Bleisure Travel Destinations in the United States for those visitors to extend their trip, and enjoy their vacation days.

“When you need to escape the crowds of downtown and the beaches, Julian is the place to be,” writer of the Top 10 Bleisure article Chris Killen, said. “The people are friendly and the apple pies are amazing.”



