Ocotillo Wells Veterans Memorial Rededication

 

Last updated 12/29/2018 at 7:25pm



A rededication ceremony of the Ocotillo Wells Jim B. Robison Veterans Memorial (the Cross) will be held Wednesday Jan. 2 from noon to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $9 per person. The guest VIP is Brett P. Reistad, National Commander of the American Legion, and it includes a no-host cocktail period, lunch with Reistad, a caravan to the memorial site, and the rededication ceremony. RSVP (and to get venue location details) by Dec. 29 to 760-767-4001 or via email at alpost853@gmail.com.





