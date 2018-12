Don’t miss the next Sundowner at Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort in the Big Horn Bar & Grill Friday Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Izon Eden featuring Dayton Borders and Patty Holley will provide live music. There will be great food, drinks, raffles, Christmas Carols, family fun, and even Santa! Admission is free for chamber members, non-members $10. (Admission includes food)