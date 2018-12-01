RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

ABDNHA: Salton Sea is for the Birds

 

Last updated 12/25/2018 at 1:37pm



Friday Dec. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the ABDNHA library, join retired biology professor “birdman” Hal Cohen for this fascinating and topical program, as he presents a lecture on is the Salton Sea really for the birds or is it going, going, and soon to be gone? In this program, he will take a look at the Salton Sea of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. They will explore the sea historically and biologically. Call to register at 760-767-3098, or register online now. Non-members are $12, members $10, volunteers $8.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 12/28/2018 21:25