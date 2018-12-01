Two Shows, One Great Night at BAI

From art-decor, abstract art to neon mixed creations, the Borrego Art Institute gallery was filled with unique art from wall-to-wall.

On Dec. 8, the BAI held an opening reception for two popular shows, the 'Borrego Springs Art Guild Member's Show' and 'A Show of Finely Crafted Art.'

Attendees of the reception enjoyed the variety of artwork and a few described it as "eye opening" and "something I'd like to learn how to make."

Returning to the show was Pamela Hiltunen, who again displayed her fun and 3D Disney pieces. Two of her pieces were created in multiple series.

One of the most eye catching artworks all enjoyed before walking into the gallery was a neon display saying "Be Mo Arts," in which the artist who calls himself "Hot Mike" uses recyclable items.

He said he loves to find them wherever he can and his inspiration comes from wanting to express a different type of artwork in hopes of capturing the sense of others perspectives.

Mike is also considering becoming a part of the BAI, so he can continue to display his pieces at future receptions.

Another artist, Rosi Johnson, who just moved to Borrego Springs displayed a colorful and bright artwork of what mimics San Francisco's Painted Ladies.

The hors d'oeuvres served and prepared by Kesling's Kitchen were a big hit, and accommodating to the chilly weather. Grilled cheese with pears and rib eye, and ramesco soup were the perfect combination.

The artwork will be on display until Dec. 30, and is available for purchase. Once purchased, the work can be taken home at that time.