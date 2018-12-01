The Sacred and the Adorable

The St. Barnabas Christmas Choir was in fine form this year, once again giving three performances over the Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 weekend. Adding a little something special to the mix of sacred songs and narrations were "soloists" Jackie Arias and Lilly Sotelo, two of the most adorable little girls one could hope to have sing at a Christmas event. Other kids also performed with the adults as part of the Children's Choir.

Under the solid direction of Jinny Perrin, with the incomparable Dick Helvig both at the keyboard and as director of "Beautiful Savior," the solos and duets and featured performers were flawless.

The range of vocals – Bass, Tenor, Alto, and Soprano – served the audience well in a venue with good acoustics.

Particularly memorable was "Unto Us" (a child is born), with soloists Sally Theriault and Laura Brecht, backed up with superb harmonies in the choir. With the Chime Choir and traditional yuletide pieces like "Away in a Manger," the mix of sacred and secular music, along with narration interludes by George Keith and Kathleen Killman, made for a varied and dramatic performance enjoyed by all.

After this choir performance, it's starting to feel a lot like Christmas.