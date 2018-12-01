RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

The Pottery Annual Holiday Sale

 

Last updated 12/3/2018 at 9:55am



This year, The Pottery sale has moved to The Mall, suite 122 & 123, home of The Pottery Mural Studio. Purchase one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted gifts for the holidays from Borrego’s best. Clay artists, Ginger Dunlap-Dietz, Jill Sullivan, Gretchen Grawunder, Sue Boutwell, Lynn Dee, Leslie Duncan, and Jack Sims, will all demonstrate hand building and wheel throwing. Visitors will also see the progress on the Borrego Art Institute mural panels. Come shop and see Saturday Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser