The Pottery Annual Holiday Sale

This year, The Pottery sale has moved to The Mall, suite 122 & 123, home of The Pottery Mural Studio. Purchase one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted gifts for the holidays from Borrego’s best. Clay artists, Ginger Dunlap-Dietz, Jill Sullivan, Gretchen Grawunder, Sue Boutwell, Lynn Dee, Leslie Duncan, and Jack Sims, will all demonstrate hand building and wheel throwing. Visitors will also see the progress on the Borrego Art Institute mural panels. Come shop and see Saturday Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.