Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Pottery Annual Sale at The Mall

 

Last updated 12/13/2018 at 11:55am

What better time and place to pick up Christmas gifts than at The Mall on Dec. 8, where local potters had their wares on display and for sale?

In a space generously donated by Mall owner Jim Wermers to the Pottery for the purpose of fabricating the large ceramic "Mural," to be installed section-by-section in March 2019 on the south wall of the Borrego Art Institute (BAI), there were high-quality, locally-crafted ceramic art pieces for all tastes and price ranges.

Kari Dehli was found working in the early clay configuration stage for a ceramic relief of a Bighorn sheep. The entire process, including glazing and final kiln firing, takes about four days.

Among Gretchen Grawunder's offerings were selections of ceramic cacti (therefore "rabbit-proof") that look absolutely real from even a short distance, probably to rabbits, as well.

Pottery director/manager Ginger Dunlap-Dietz had her own pottery pieces for sale, but was more interested in relating the story of (and gratitude to) the late Marcia King, a potter from the East Coast whose desert-themed work in Borrego inspired Ginger to first come here, where she's made it home ever since.

The Pottery still has it's home, kilns and all, over at the high school, at least for the short term. Sometime next year, all Pottery operations will move to the ArtFarm location adjacent to BAI.

