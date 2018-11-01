Welcome Back Tourney at The Resort

How hard can it be to win a local golf tournament when a consistently inconsistent 12-handicap golfer/local newspaper reporter is paired up with a lady 21-handicapper who he's never met, let alone golfed with?

Apparently, not that hard, at least when both golfers work together as an effective team, selecting the best low-net score out of the two on each hole. Be it the lovely Judy Boulet's net-birdie (and sense of humor) substituting for my triple-bogey, or my semi-miraculous approach shot off the handle of a rake in the bunker up to the green for par, erasing her double-bogey, doesn't hurt once in a while, either.

For non-accidental play, I was a bit more impressed with club pro Charles DeLorey, who played with our foursome, and his intentional and well-planned 50-ft. uphill putt for birdie on the par-5 4th hole. Truly a thing of beauty.

And so it was for 18 holes at the Borrego Springs Resort & Spa's "Welcome Back" golf tournament held Nov. 18.

DeLorey organized the fun event, set during just another beautiful day in Borrego on a fine course.

Old faces and new participated in the local pairs tourney, vying for prizes (a sleeve of balls for the player Closest to the Pin, called KP for reasons unknown), and a pair's low-net score (more than a sleeve of balls).

Randy Budd edged out this reporter on the designated par-3 by all of six inches for the men's KP, and Carol Black won ladies KP.

Following the tourney, a discounted lunch was offered, so of course there were those famous sweet-potato options involved. And since DeLorey is all about folks having fun out on the course, he announced other fun and exciting upcoming golf events, including a Wine-N-Nine Dec. 5, the Borrego Desert Classic (2-person Better Ball tourney) Dec. 8 – 9, and Christmas Couples Dec 16.

For a full listing of all Resort events to be held Jan-March, call for details.