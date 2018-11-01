September Students of the Month at La Casa Del Zorro

Seven students from the Borrego Springs Middle and High School celebrated their Student of the Month award with Principal Katherine Girvin for ‘Lunch with the Principal’ Oct. 24 at La Casa Del Zorro.

This is the fourth time La Casa Del Zorro hosted the luncheon, and general manager Patrick Sampson is happy to continue to host it as many times as needed.

Sales manager Kasey Simrock thanked the students for joining them, and congratulated each student while presenting “Zorro brooches” and La Casa “Desert People caps.”

La Casa also had a specially made menu to choose from just for this occasion.

“We are honored to have you to lunch at La Casa, and we share in your own pride of your individual scholastic achievement,” Simrock said.

Middle schoolers – Alicia Gagnon, Victor Rodarte, Juan Medina; high schoolers – Joselynn Troncoson, Marla Manzano, Cristina Arias and Jessica Delgado were selected by their teachers for this award.

It is the second time that Rodarte, Troncoson, Manzano and Arias have been chosen as students of the month. Rodarte said, “it is a great feeling,” and all he does is be himself, and it pays off in the end.

Arias said she continues to stay on top of her work, and is glad her hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

All the students agreed eating lunch with their principal is a new experience, but a great reward to have.

Girvin and the students thank Sampson and the La Casa staff for being so generous in hosting this event.