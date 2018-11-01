"S" Club Raises $1,000 During Borrego Days

The Borrego Springs High School S Club was determined to raise $1,000 for the "Friends of the Borrego Springs Lbirary" Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment Fund. The club did just that over Borrego Days weekend.

The S Club chose this fund as one of their many charitable projects.

Besty Knaak was contacted by Soroptimist vice president Elizabeth Rodriguez, who asked if the fundraising was still in progress for the furniture, fixtures and equipment.

"I was really happy to have their involvement because of the community and student involvement," Knaak said. "It's so wonderful and I was really honored they wanted to contribute to this major community project."

The Friends of the Library have been involved with the new library project for about six years, and has been committed to raising funds for furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

"Thanks to the S Club's efforts, we (FOL) went ahead and included them on the donor wall for the new library," Knaak said. When the new library opens, which is set for Dec. 8, the girls will be able to see their S Club up on the donor wall in the lobby.

S Club is a service club for high school girls. S Club teaches female high school students social and economic empowerment, the value of serving others, and the importance of helping to improve their local community. S Club was established in 2016 in partnership with the Borrego Springs Unified School District.

Their mission is to focus on girls' access to education, which is one of the most effective ways to end social and economic problems affecting girls.

S Club members have access to "Dream It, Be It," a career support for girls by helping them grow and be strong, successful, happy adults by targeting girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success. It provides girls with access to professional role models, career education, and the resources to live their dreams.

The S Club 2018 – 19 will be working and on another fundraiser on Dec. 16 at the American Legion. They will host a very special Happy Holidays Pancake Breakfast.

Their goal is to raise $500 for the Borrego Springs High School Library, which is in need of new books and periodicals.

The entire community is invited to this very special Happy Holidays pancake breakfast. Tickets will be pre-sold in advance and available the day of the breakfast.

Please join S Club's effort in assisting the Borrego Springs High School Library.