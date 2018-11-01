Dreamers Funded for Application Renewal

Sometimes we here at the Sun wonder if what we write has had any impact on the community.

For three individuals who responded to one of our articles by contacting the Dream Club's advisor Andrea Taylor, their $500 DACA renewal applications were funded by donations, submitted, and approved.

With the assistance of Dream Club members and volunteers, Taylor organized a pancake breakfast fundraiser Nov. 18 at the American Legion, hoping to raise even more scholarship money. The purpose of this event was to fund two renewal applications, plus a third for a graduating senior, who will not otherwise be eligible for financial aid.

Taylor was pleased with the large turnout, with 85 breakfasts sold, raising $1,118 at the Sunday morning breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, pineapple upside-down cake, juice, and coffee – all for $7 – and she expressed her gratitude for the media exposure.

The next DACA fundraiser is a yard sale at Andrea Taylor's home, 3166 Broken Arrow Road Sunday Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.