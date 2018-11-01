Borrego Springs High School Hosts Fall Carnival

The atmosphere was festive for the event at the Borrego Springs High School gym parking lot, and it was for a great cause. To kickoff Thanksgiving break, the seniors hosted their first fall carnival Nov. 16.

With music blasting out from the speakers, members of the community enjoyed a few carnival games, crafts, face painting, bouncy houses, raffles, and delicious taco combo plates.

The senior class sold these plates to raise money for their grad night trip to Disneyland.

Activities were run by members of the senior class, with a few underclassmen lending a helping hand – a fun cakewalk, ornament decorating, bouncy houses, face painting, bean bag and ring tosses, and sack races.

Children were not the only ones having a blast with arts and crafts or the games. Adults tried their best to win little prizes and create their own pine cone ornaments.

The community donated many raffle prizes, with the grand prize being a brand new white mountain bike.

Despite the chilly weather, it did not stop everyone from having a great night of fun.