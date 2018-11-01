Salton Sea with Paddie Connelly

Hallowe’en and straight on ‘til morning

What a week we’ve had on the West Shores! A haunted house at Number 1 Goosebumps Lane brought droves of folks, young and old. In fact, according to the unofficial tally, approximately 400 – 450 folks came out to play. This year, the Haunted House was located in Salton City Park; it was staged in several huge trailers each divided into different scary haunts: the Dot Room, the Clown Room (who was that PennyWise, anyway?), the Eyes Have It Room, a candle-lit (tea candles, of course) ghastly and ghostly witches lair, terrifying zombies in the graveyard and tons and tons of little, wispy ghosts and goblins.

Outside the house, itself, there was a cakewalk, all sorts of games and plenty of room to run and play. The cakewalk featured myriad pastries all donated by West Shores’ residents. The cost to enter the haunted house was one can of food per entrant (the food will be used to offset the cost of providing holiday meals for the less fortunate). Each entrant received one meal ticket and six tickets each – which were usable at all stations e.g., a trip through the haunted house, cake walk, games, etc. Salton Community Services District provided free hot dogs and a beverage. Traffic control was provided once again by Lion Bob Fricke.

The event was envisioned by Mary Murray – talk about imagination! – thanks, Mary – and fully supported by the newly formed West Shores Activities Committee, which seats members from many clubs and service organizations, West Shores Fire, parents from both Sea View Elementary School and West Shores Middle and High School. Providing invaluable event-school interface was Roxie Catherman, whose wonderful pictures you sometimes see here.

The committee is on-going and anyone, everyone, is invited no, encouraged, to join. Please call Jackie Gonzales at the SCSD for more information at 760-394-4446 Note: this is a team that personifies the adage: T-E-A-M: Together-Everyone-Accomplishes-More.

In addition to assisting with the Haunted House, the Property Owners Association of Salton Sea Beach and the West Shores Lions Club held the Annual Trunk or Treat for the wee sprites of our area. Nine to ten cars, with trunks elaborately decorated, handed out candy, pencils, crayons, tangerines and cheerfully spooky greetings. The trunk or treaters numbered about 100. In tandem, the West Shores Baptist Church offered free, warm apple cider and pumpkin muffins to the ghosts and ghoulies who visited the POA’s trunk or treat. We think “a good time was had by all.”

Fiesta Days

Hot on the heels of Hallowe’en was the annual Fiesta Days celebration. The event is subtitled “Howdy, Neighbors!” The day-long event was originally started many years ago to welcome back the snowbirds. And attendees were certainly able to meet and greet their friends and neighbors in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere filled with great food and games and just down- home fun.

The newly emerging public spaces at Salton City Park were open to families and vendors so adventurous foodies had abundance of delicacies from which to choose: fresh fruit, tacos, tamales, elotes, ice creams, snow cones, horchata – you name it, it was there. And yummy it was. Again, the event was sponsored by the Salton Community Services District, which also provided free hot dogs and beverages.

The event ended with a free fireworks show over the sea. Folks who gathered at Johnson’s Landing (and probably many along the shoreline, as well) were treated to a luminous, resplendent fireworks display that brought “oohs and aahs” from all present. It was truly the perfect ending to a fun filled day. Watch next year at this time for news of the 2019 Fiesta Days, it will bigger and better than ever. Well, that’s little hard to believe because what we had was very special. Suffice it to say, it will be great.

Turkey Shoot – Not REAL turkeys, of course

Competitors take turns shooting a pellet rifle at paper targets. The best score in the round wins a gift card for a holiday meal. No Live turkeys are harmed with this event. Children under 16 must have parental supervision on site. Also featured will be a “Chance” spin wheel. All proceeds benefit the Salton Sea Beach Property Owners Association. Saturday November 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at 3389 Seaview Avenue, Salton Sea Beach.

Thanksgiving Dinner

This year, the West Shores Community Thanksgiving Dinner is being hosted by the West Shores Seniors Club. There are fabled cooks among the ranks of that club and believe me, if you choose to join us, you will not be disappointed. Featured will be freshly roasted turkey with homemade gravy, stuffing, real mashed potatoes, fresh cooked carrots, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls with butter and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. The dinner is free – a way of giving thanks for all our many blessings; however, donations are most cheerfully accepted – see the pilgrim at the front door.

Thursday Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. By advance reservation, meals may be delivered to homebound turkey lovers. For information, please contact Hope at 207-263-5012 or Karen at 208-569-8413. We hope to see you there.

Salton Sea Artists Fall Art Show

Saturday Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stunning, unique, dazzling works of art in many genres will be available for purchase at this yearly autumnal show. Choose your purchases from the finest these world-renown artists have for sale: paintings, jewelry, pottery, stained glass, fused glass, custom cards – you name it, you can probably find it here. And, it’s just in time for the holidays.

Lions Club-VFW Annual Veterans’ Dinner

Once again this year, the West Shores Lions Club (Fred Guibault, President) and VFW Post3251 (Commander Chris Klontz) are teaming up to provide complimentary meal to all veterans living in and around the West Shores community.

In addition to delectable food, there is always some entertainment and a speaker furnished by NAF El Centro. The meal is free to all vets and $7.00 for all others. It will include a choice of entrees, salad, beverage and dessert. What a deal! Thursday Dec. 6. Meet and greet at 5 p.m., dinner service at 5:30 p.m. VFW Great Hall, 50 Desert Shores Drive, Desert Shores. Be there or be square.

Annual Christmas Parade

Saturday Dec. 8 at 1 p.m., Salton Sea Beach. Join the fun and merriment as groups from all over the Coachella and Imperial Valleys gather to celebrate the holiday season.

The theme this year is, “A Groovy Kind of Christmas.” And, once again this year, the West Shores Lions will be cooking and serving free hot dogs, chips and a soda to all parade participants. Hint: and, for the rest of us, they will also be selling brats, with all the trimmings including chili or sauerkraut, etc. Y-u-m-m-o! Parade spots are still available. Please contact Jan Gilson at 760/797-5463 for complete info. Ps/ We heard on the grapevine that Lions may be supplying the Santa’s helper, too.

Coming Soon

Christmas with the Firefighters. Please watch here for important details about this annual event. But, please don’t wait to donate new, unwrapped toys (no stuffed animals, please). Please deliver your donations to either the firehouse on Nile or to the Salton Community Services District office on VanBuren.

First Responder Stats

West Shores Fire reports an October that was a little busier than in other years, with approximately 70+ calls (of all natures); Imperial County Sheriff reports in excess of 160 calls for the first three and one-half weeks of October. THANKS TO ALL! We are blessed to have you here protecting us and keeping us safe.

Finally, word just in, there may a very special New Year’s celebration in the works. Stay tuned.

Have a blessed Thanksgiving!