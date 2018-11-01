Rotary Club Breakfast Kicks off Borrego Days

In keeping with tradition, the Rotary Club of Borrego Springs held its Friday morning breakfast on Oct. 19 at Caldwell-Banker to jumpstart Borrego Days activities. The event not only brought sustenance to a hungry crowd, but also raised over $1,000 for the Rotary coffers and the many fine programs supported by the Rotary Club.

Sue Salt was there at the ticket table, the recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award (see profile on page 15). And on the back patio, "Juanco" (as El Borrego Restaurant owner Juan Carlos Vasquez wants to be called from now on) prepared and served up a generous and delicious Mexican breakfast.

In attendance to help out and soothe our early morning eyes were Miss Borrego 2018 – 19 Dennise Cecena and her court – 1st Princess Camila Hernandez and 2nd Princess Gabriella Rocha. This was their first official appearance for Borrego Days activities.

At the outdoor kitchen, Juanco was joined by Karen Hildebrandt and Corie Jeramillo, plus a second straight appearance at the Rotary breakfast, with surprisingly unbridled enthusiasm, by Noah Reese, grandson of our BWD General Manager Geoff Poole. Also helping out with kitchen duties were firemen Grant and Castillo.

Folks came, they contributed to Rotary causes, they ate and chatted, and once sated, they were off to prepare for all the fun and excitement of Borrego Days.