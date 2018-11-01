The third annual 'Pints 4 the Park' fundraiser drew in quite the crowd Oct. 20, as the sold out event, held in the courtyard outside of Borrego Outfitters, brought many people from the community to support a good cause.

"It was our best yet, and it always takes a few attempts before you perfect anything. It doesn't get much better than good food, good beer and good music surrounded by a community of supporters all in the name of a good cause," Bri Fordem, interim executive director of the Anza-Borrego Foundation, said. "Supporting one of the greatest resources that makes Borrego Springs so special, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park."

This year, there was the addition of a live band, and the expansion of the venue outside of the courtyard.The Road Kill Band offered a great show, with folks getting up to dance.

Ben Nourse of the Borrego Outfitters was instrumental in the organization of yet another successful event.

Pints for 4the Park is a collaborative fundraiser to support the mission of Anza-Borrego Foundation.

"With the support of Borrego Outfitters, Nickle brewery, Carmelita's, Fredricks Landscaping and the Chamber of Commerce, we were able to pull off a quality event with little cost to the foundation. 100% of the proceeds goes back to Anza-Borrego Foundation's efforts to provide quality education, recreation, research and general Park support. This unique event also allows us to build stronger relationships with our local businesses and give them the opportunity to support the Park they love as well," Fordem said.

Everyone enjoyed a pint of craft beer from Nickle Beer Co., who are strong supporters of the back country of San Diego.

"They really do what they can to spread the word about the value of its resource," Fordem said. "Nickle Beer Co. collaborates with us not only on Pints 4 the Park, but also with our Hikes and Hops series, an annual hike into the higher elevations of the Park near Nickle Beer Co.'s location in Julian. We have collaborated with Tom to brew a special 50th anniversary beer and other Borrego inspired libations. Our collaboration and similar passions have expanded our reach in creating more awareness of Park resources and quality outdoor experiences."