The library will close its doors at the current location 6 p.m. Nov. 29, and will re-open at the new location Saturday Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The library will provide limited services between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29.

The new library hours of operation will be – Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.