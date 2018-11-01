RSS

GRAPEFRUIT STAND OPENING

 

Last updated 11/28/2018



The Kiwanis-International Borrego Springs’ grapefruit stand will open Monday Dec. 3.

Help the Kiwanis by buying your grapefruit there. Proceeds go toward helping underprivileged children in the community, such as backpack lunches for our elementary school students.

Kiwanis is Borrego Springs’ oldest service organization with the first chapter being formed by Borrego’s community leaders over 60 years ago. They are the first re-energized and growing local service organization that is 100 percent focused on the children of Borrego Springs.



