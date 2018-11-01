Fiery Collision Kills Two

UPDATE:

Brett Ann Gregory, an Oceanside Police Department dispatcher has been identified as one of the victims killed in the fiery collision Nov. 24 in Ocotillo Wells.

According to her department, "she was an angel and a hero." She worked as the department's front desk as a customer service officer before becoming a dispatcher in 2015.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two people were killed after a fiery head-on collision Nov. 24 on State Route 78, east of Borrego Springs Road near Quarry Road.

At around 7 p.m., California Highway Patrol, fire crews and paramedics arrived at the flaming scene of a Toyota Tundra and Kia Sedan.

Witnesses say the driver of the Toyota Tundra, traveling on the eastbound lane, hit the Sedan, and both vehicles veered off to the shoulder lane of the highway. Shortly after, both vehicles were englufed in flames.

Witnesses also said a man with a fire extinguisher tried to douse the flames.

SR-78 was closed in both directions for an investigation until 10 p.m.

There is no word if alcohol and/or speed were a factor in the collision.The two people involved have not yet been identified.