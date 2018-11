A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck just 12 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells at approximately 5:48 a.m. Thursday Nov. 29, the US Geological Survey said.

The temblor appears to have been produced by the San Jacinto fault.The quake had a depth of 11.4 hm, the USGS said.

Shaking could be felt in parts of Borrego Springs, Alpine, Spring Valley, Oceanside, Carlsbad and Valley Center.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.