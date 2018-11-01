De Anza Country Club Opens Season with Style

It wasn't that long ago when the de Anza Country Club found itself floundering amidst financial woes, but all that has changed.

Under the watchful eye of new owners Tom and Linda Heathcott, and their team from Calgary, de Anza has undergone a transformation not only financially, but also physical and even psychological.

Members were once again in high spirits at the season opening golf tournament and stylish evening gala Nov. 3.

The golf course is in fine shape, thanks to the work of golf superintendent Oscar Ochoa. It allows de Anza ladies club member Joan Powell, club champ in eight of the past nine years, to continue to lead by example. Is she good? How about her 64 (net 59) one year, still the club record. Yes, 64.

There is a new outdoor patio area for guests to dine and chat under Borrego's beautiful dark sky, next to a fire place. At the entrance, there will also be a food truck so guests can have a quick order-and-go lunch or some nice lattes.

The dining and bar area have been revitalized with new furniture, and walls have been re-painted and brought back to life.

At the stylish evening gala, singer and guitarist Glenn Smith smoothly underscored an atmosphere all but electric, positive ions flitting around the clubhouse between members who seemed to sense that de Anza's future looked very bright indeed. Included in that group were Oregon snowbirds Bob & Valerie Collins and Roy & Katie Skelton.

The meal prepared by executive chef Vincent Cavalli exemplified the evening's sense of class and style.

"The best steak I ever had," Sun publisher Patrick Meehan, said.

Cavalli was formerly with the Lake Arrowhead Resort, and has been a chef for the past 15 years.

Raimen Shalizi, 42 years of age, is the new general manager of de Anza. Formerly with the Country Club of Soboba Springs, where he was the general manager for six years. Its Cary Bickler designed golf course hosts an annual PGA Tour Classic Tournament. He was instrumental in the building of their casino, and 200-room hotel. He has a wife Nidia, and twin children, a boy and a girl.

With all of Borrego looking towards a brighter future, one has to note the transformation of de Anza as a signpost for good things to come.